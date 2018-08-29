INEC Submits Adjusted 2019 Election Budget To National Assembly

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday submitted a revised 2019 election budget to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.





This follows the directive of the National Assembly joint committee on electoral matters that the electoral body should rework its 2019 election budget based on the N143.5 billion the committee adopted for consideration.





The electoral body had before the adoption of the N143bn requested for the approval of N189 billion for the elections.





President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the National Assembly to approve through a virement the sum of N143.5 billion for the conduct of the 2019 elections.





The President added that the balance of N45.6billion out of a total of N189 billion he presented will be inserted and approved in the 2019 national budget for INEC.





After about two weeks of consideration of requests, the joint committee adopted the N143billion as sought by President Buhari with the explanation that the presidential letter was explicit that the N45.6billion difference was to be provided for in the 2019 budget.





Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif who announced the compliance of INEC to its directive, told newsmen that the electoral body had sent a reviewed budget to the committee within the ambit of N143bn as directed.





Nazif also said that a sub-committee was set up to look into the details of the new budget submitted by INEC.





The sub committee, he said, is expected to complete its assignment Wednesday and submit it’s report for consideration by 4pm same day.

