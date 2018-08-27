INEC Reveals Plan To Re-design Polling Units

Published:

Nigeria’s electoral umpire is working towards curbing vote buying during the 2019 general election, according to the South South Commissioner of the body Mustapha Lecky.





Lecky said that the Independent National Electoral Commission would re-design the structures of all polling units.





“We are taking measures to ensure that it would be difficult for political parties and their candidates to buy votes,” he said.





“We are going to re-design our polling area in such a way that people cannot exhibit their ballot and show it to people in order to collect money.





“So those kind of structural re-design of the polling area is what we are going to do.”





Lecky urged the media to expose political parties and candidates found engaging in vote buying during the election, to enable INEC prosecute the culprits.





Source: NAN

Share This