INEC Boss Challenges Arrest Order At Appeal Court

Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has filed a suit in which he asked the Court of Appeal to quash the arrest order issued against him.





He made the request on Thursday in Abuja, through his lead counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).





Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Wednesday issued the warrant of arrest against Yakubu for allegedly disobeying court orders.





But in the notice of appeal, the INEC Chairman claimed that Justice Pam acted in bad faith.





According to him, he had already filed a pending appeal against the order while the attention of the judge was drawn to the appeal.





He noted that the warrant of arrest against him was a nullity because none of the parties in the contempt case applied for issuance of a bench warrant, except the judge who reportedly did so on his own.





He argued that the trial court breached Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution by striking out his motion without hearing it, thereby denying him his right to fair hearing in the determination on the merit of his application.

