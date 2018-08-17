INEC Barred 23 New Parties From Participating In Osun Election

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday barred the 23 newly registered political parties from participating in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in Osun State, as the deadline for submission of candidates has passed.





This is just as INEC announced that all political parties could, on Saturday, begin holding party primaries in preparation for the 2019 general elections which will begin in February.





The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja on Thursday shortly after handing certificates to the newly registered parties.





He said, “The 23 political parties emerged out of 144 applications received by the commission so far from associations seeking registration as political parties.





“I wish to congratulate the chairmen and leaders of the new political parties for meeting the criteria enshrined in the constitution for your registration as political parties.





“Needless to add, from today, you are recognised as political parties under the law.





“From today also, you have equal status with any political party in Nigeria. This means you can sponsor candidates for elections including the 2019 general elections.





“However, since the commission has closed nomination for the Osun State governorship election holding on September 22, 2018, none of you can sponsor a candidate for that election.





“From today, you are also members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council.”

