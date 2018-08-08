Impeachment Saga:48 Senators Back Saraki

Published:

Forty-eight senators have reportedly signed an agreement to frustrate any impeachment proceeding against Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.





CKN News had on Tuesday reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigeria Police Force had denied lawmakers entry into the National Assembly by blocking the complex.





In the list obtained by us, the Senators said they will resist any illegal change of leadership of the Senate.





See List of names below;

Share This