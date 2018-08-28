I'm Tired Of Not Having Sex, I Need A Man Now - Actress, Moyo Lawal

Published:





Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has taken to Instagram to share the aftermath of not having sex for a long time and eventually losing her ‘toasters’.





According to her, she has forgotten what sex feels like and life can’t continue like that. The curvy actress further disclosed that there has to be a change.





"When you can't beat them or change the system. You what! Please do people still have relationships with no xxx involved this days ??? Like realistically , let's not lie about it. I'm not talking about the people that have three ooh. People that are actually dating one person ..... Is it possible ??" she wrote.





