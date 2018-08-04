I'll Like To Marry A Woman Like My Mum..Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha

Published:





Nigerian actor and Instagram sensation Charles Okocha has opened up on his dream woman, the one he would love to marry.





The actor said he would like to marry someone like his mother because she has been very supportive. Speaking in a recent interview, he said, “I am still looking for that right woman; a woman who is going to love me for me, not just for my social status or anything; I don’t want to get into any relationship that won’t last.





"She should be there for me like a mother and a sister; she should be able to treat me the way my mum is treating me right now. I appreciate my mum so much; she has been very supportive, if I’m to come to this world again, I’d still want her to be my mum.”





While many celebrities are lamenting on the ills of social media, the actor said it has boosted his career.“Social media is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Although I still appreciate my movie background; social media has been the best.





I am making it big through social media. Of course, I am not trying to downgrade other platforms I’ve been on but social media has really increased my fan base,” he said.





Okocha also revealed that his slogans are meant to encourage people, to inspire them to be the best. She said,“My slogans come naturally and they are meant to inspire people. Just like my latest slogan called Identity, it is about motivating people to ensure they are identified with something tangible in life. For example, my identity is that I am an all-round entertainer.





"I respect my hype man a lot, his role in my videos was a coincidence; it wasn’t planned. I used to do skits alone, so when my new car arrived; he was the one with the camera adding spice to what I said and that was how it all started.”

