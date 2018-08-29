Ijaw Youths Council Berates Osinbajo Over Restructuring Comments

Published:

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has said it does not know Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s stand on the restructuring of the country.





In a statement, it said that Osinbajo is towing the line of his principal President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue instead of convincing him.





“Osinbajo, earlier said in June this year that the present administration was not opposed to restructuring as being canvassed in many quarters, so it is surprising to us that he is singing a different tune so soon,” the group said in a statement.





“He is quite aware that the importance of restructured Nigeria for the country’s continuous corporate existence is nonnegotiable.





“Osinbajo should rather convince his boss to accept the clamour for true federalism. That is the only panacea to a secured and economically viable country.”





According to the IYC, it “cannot comprehend where Osinbajo is standing on the issue of restructuring and true federalism.





“What IYC wish to tell the world is that Nigeria’s teething problems are feathered by the internal colonialism of indigenous Nigerians by the major tribes as well as the economic strangulations of the components states.”





This is as the IYC lamented that the country’s present structure is halting the growth of the Niger Delta people who have been cheated in Nigeria.

