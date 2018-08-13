IGP Ibrahim Idris Orders Befitting Burial For Four IRT Unit Police Officers

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, has commiserated with the families of the four (4) Policemen who were ambushed and killed in a gun duel on August 11th in Kaduna state.





The officers who were part of the IGP Intelligence Response Team Personnel, had a gun battle with armed bandits and kidnappers in Rigasa Forest, Kaduna State while returning after a successful operations that led to the arrest of some notorious kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy in Rigasa, Kaduna State who regained his freedom recently.





The IGP in a statement released by the force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, described the death of the officers as unfortunate and said that they are the Heroes of the Force who laid down their lives and paid the supreme price in ensuring protection of lives and property and law and order in the Country.





The IGP directed befitting burials for the deceased officers and prompt processing and payments of the life assurance benefits and other entitlements to their families.





The deceased Police Officers are:





i. Inspector Bernard Odibo





ii. Inspector Mamman Abubakar





iii. Inspector Haruna Ibrahim





iv. Sergeant Emmanuel Istifanus





The statement adds that a massive raid and assault on the other bandits still at large in the Rigasa Forest is ongoing. The force adds that despite this unfortunate attack and killing of these Policemen, it will not relent in ensuring that crimes and criminalities are brought to the barest in the country.

