IBB At 77: You Are A Great Asset To Nigeria - Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described former Military President Ibrahim Babangida as a great asset to Nigeria and a source of inspiration to many leaders.





The speaker made this known through his media aide, Turaki Hassan, to mark Babangida’s 77th birthday.





Dogara said the elder statesman is a courageous, visionary and exemplary leader who continues to guide new generation of leaders on national issues.





He said: “You are truly a great asset to Nigeria and a source of inspiration to many new generations of leaders as well as upcoming ones.





“This is owing to your distinguished military and democratic credentials, steadfastness and show of uncommon statesmanship.





“As a former Nigerian leader and elder statesman, you have consistently availed yourself to the younger generation of leaders to tap from your wealth of experience.





“You are indeed a great leader with vast network and influence and a promoter of ideals of democracy as well as a rallying point for genuine democrats.”

