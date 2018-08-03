I Will Not Allow Anyone Loot The Treasury...Muhammadu Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated his resolve to ensure that nobody is allowed to loot the treasury.





Buhari renewed the pledge in Bauchi at a campaign rally organised to support Lawal Gumau , candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Bauchi South Senatorial by - election, slated for August 11 .





“What I will never exhibit is to allow selfish politicians loot public treasury and allow the masses to be cheated . All what we are doing is in the interest of the people and our dear country .



“I pray God to expose sycophants that are still within our party , who are bent on trying to loot our resources , ” he said.



The president said his administration had not relented in addressing the security challenges in the country , as well as placing the nation on a sound economic footing .



He therefore solicited the support of the people of the state in voting the APC candidate in the forthcoming senatorial by- election in the state .



National Chairman of the party , Comrade Adams Oshiomhole , had earlier described former members of the party that recently defected from the party as “looters.”



“This is a clear indication that some of them ( defectors) have been sharing the country ’ s resources for 16 years but failed to do that in the last three years.



“Most of them are afraid of the anti -corruption crusade being waged by this administration, and are sure that most of them will find themselves behind bars.



“There is no going back on sending those found wanting to jail , no matter how highly placed they are.

“We are happy over such defection because we are fed up with the nefarious activities being perpetrated by them , ” the chairman said.



In his speech , Gov.Muhammed Abubakar told the gathering not to be deceived by the “antics of some former leaders .”



Abubakar blamed members of the National Assembly for the country ’ s under - development , adding that he was happy that “most of them are leaving our party .”



He called on the electorate , especially those within Bauchi South Senatorial District , to vote for the candidate of the party during the forthcoming by - election.



In his remarks, State Chairman of the party , Uba Nana, said the current defection saga had not affected the party in the state .



He said that instead of members defecting to other parties , APC in the state had witnessed mass influx of people from other parties .

The chairman said that 25 other political parties in the state had formed an alliance with APC , to enable the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming by -election.



( NAN )

