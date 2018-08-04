I Was Poisoned As A Child – Singer Tony Tetuila

Published:





Veteran singer Tony Tetuila has opened up his childhood experience as a child and how he almost lost his life and leg.





The singer who lost his mother few days ago, revealed that his mother told him he was poisoned as a child.





In a chat with Punch, he said his mother also told him that there was a time he couldn’t walk and that was when she knew he would be a great child.





He said,“God just wants me to be alive till date and that is why I did not die when I was a kid. I was poisoned as a kid and after that, I had leg injury.





Who knows maybe they wanted me to become a cripple but God did not allow their wish to come to pass. When my mother told me the story, she said that there was a time I could not walk and I had to crawl on the floor with my chest just to move.





"My mother said all of a sudden, I stood up again. She told me that she always knew I was going to be known all over the world. She said that was why I was attacked as a child. I forgive whoever disturbed me when I was young. I had since forgiven them. I thank God and my mother for the gift of life.”

