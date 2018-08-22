I Wants To Retire Ekweremadu From Politics - VON Boss, Osita

Published:

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on Tuesday declared his intent to contest election for Enugu West Senatorial District in 2019.





Okechukwu, who wants to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is likely to challenge the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently representing the district.





Ekweremadu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been in the red chamber since 2003.





Okechukwu in a statement asked his party members in the district to support his ambition, adding that he would “retire Ekweremadu from politics”.





“My dear APC compatriots, may I seek your endorsement to retire Ike Ekweremadu from the Senate. I pledge to give the good people of Enugu West Senatorial District the following service – selfless, revamp Enugu coal, eastern corridor railway and cassava and rice settlement.”





Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Ekweremadu would seek reelection into the Senate for a fifth term.

