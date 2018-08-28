Tuesday, 28 August 2018

I Want To Make Nigeria Work Again - Atiku

Published: August 28, 2018

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has insisted that he is running for president to get Nigeria working again.

The Waziri Adamawa made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Monday.

The former VP also stated that he has created jobs than anyone running for President.

Atiku wrote: “This is why I am running for President, to get Nigeria working again.

“I helped grow Nigeria’s economy as VP and have created more jobs than anyone running for President in 2019.”

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: