I Remain Igbo's Best Chance For The Presidency In 2023 – Okorocha

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has stated that he is Ndigbo’s best chance of succeeding President Muhammadu in 2023.





Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the governor, however, said he might not get the support of Igbos.





He said: “I stand a better chance of making the Presidency in 2023 but my greatest challenge will come from the Igbos. It is our character.





“It will be a foolish thing to imagine that the Igbo will support me.”





Okorocha noted that people of the South East political class has the “pull-him-down syndrome where they never support or believe in anyone from their region.”

Share This