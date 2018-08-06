I Never Said I'll Handover RCCG Leadership To Bishop Oyedepo ..Pastor Adeboye

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has addressed reports of him planning to hand over the leadership of the church to his close friend and founder of the the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.





The clergyman addressed the reports when he spoke at the ministers’ conference of the church which held at the Redemption camp in Ogun state on Saturday August 4th. He warned those spreading rumors of Bishop Oyedepo being his successor, to desist from such act.





“Elijah knew before Elisha knew that he would succeed him, Moses also knew that Joshua would succeed him and likewise Eli knew before Samuel and not the other way round and therefore, God will tell me first before any other person about who will become my successor as a general overseer.





So, those of you who are carrying rumour of who would be my successor or claiming to be the one that God had chosen should desist from such act as God had not shown me anybody yet. Some even said I would hand over to Bishop David Oyedepo, some said to Pastor Joe Olaiya because the two are very close to me that they do minister during our major events such as the conventions, Holy Ghost congresses and yet another quarter said one of my sons is the one succeeding me.





But I would advice you to always check sources of your information before believing such information and also to focus on whatever you are doing rather than spreading rumour. So, let me say it loud and clear again that God has not told me who my successor is. What God had told me several years ago was that He would tell me who my successor would be at least five years before I would be called home and as at this now, He had not told me anything as regards that, which means He is not ready to call me home in the next five years.” Adeboye said

