I Never In My Wiildest Dream Believe Akpabio Could Dump PDP For APC... Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed shock over the proposed defection of former minority leader of the Senate Godswill Akpabio to APC.This was part of his statement"It is still amazing to me that a longtime friend & a colleague of mine that participated fully in all meetings & plans to have us in PDP has cemented plans to defect to APC, my former party just to ridicule me.I never knew he had eyes on this seat(senate president's seat). It is shocking and surprising to me that a man who danced more than others to welcome us few days ago can be this cunning.He excused himself from PDP NEC meeting & lied to PDP leaders and I that he was traveling abroad but ended up in a meeting with VP and Asiwaju BAT the same day we had the NEC meeting"."Even those who promised me the automatic presidential ticket are now scared of me simply because the kwara state PDP boss has decamped to APC. Politics is indeed local"