I Left PDP Because Bukola Saraki Was Made The National Leader..Godswill Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio who defected from the PDP to the APC today has given reasons why he left the party.





Speaking on a live television programme today monitored by CKN News from Abuja,Akpabio said he left the PDP because there was no "rewarding system in the party .





He also attributed his dumping PDP due to the defection of Senator Bukola Saraki to the opposition Party .





Likewise he accused the Peoples Democratic Party of making Bukola Saraki the National Leader of the Party amongst so many other reasons.

