Wednesday, 8 August 2018

I Left PDP Because Bukola Saraki Was Made The National Leader..Godswill Akpabio

Published: August 08, 2018
Senator Godswill Akpabio who defected from the PDP to the APC today has given reasons why he left the party.

Speaking on a live television programme today monitored by CKN News from Abuja,Akpabio said he left the PDP because there was no "rewarding system in the party .

He also attributed his dumping PDP due to the defection of Senator Bukola Saraki to the opposition Party .

Likewise he accused the Peoples Democratic Party of making Bukola Saraki the National Leader of the Party amongst so many other reasons.

