I Killed My Mum,Had Sex With My Sister,Aunt To Enhance My Football Career..Popular Footballer Confesses

A Gabonese footballer has shocked the world with bizarre claims by confessing that he had sex with his aunt and sister and that his mum was killed in a “spiritual sacrifice” to further his footballing career.





Shiva N'Zigou, 34 who played as a striker for French club Nantes between 2001 and 2005 was filmed making the shocking confession at a Church, where he spoke in French.





In the video, he claimed he was also five years older (aged 39), than it was thought, claiming his parents changed the D.O.B. on his birth certificate. He went on to claim he has had a number of homosexual affairs and incestuous relationships with both his aunt and his sister.





He said:“I had [sexual] relations with my aunt. These relations happened again with my sister. I slept with my sister.“I slept with a man. And I had another long-term relationship also with a man.”





Shiva played for multiple football clubs and rounded off his career in 2016. He also played 24 matches as part of the national Gabonese squad from 2000 to 2008, netting five goals for his country.

