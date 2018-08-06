I Have Not Resigned... Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor

Published:

The deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Moses Ekpo has described the rumour making the rounds that, he has resigned from office as false.The spokesperson to Ekpo, Ekikere Umo, said the rumour is a misrepresentation of facts, insisting that his principal has no plan of leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).The rumours began after confirmed reports of former Akwa Ibom governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s defection from PDP.With Ekpo seen as a loyalist to the Senator, many expect that the former Akwa Ibom state commissioner jumps ship alongside his political benefactor, Akpabio.The fractious relationship between the Senator and the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel has also placed some pressure on Ekpo.However, the CPS has said that, his boss was at this period, representing the governor at the 2018 International Convention of Ati Annang holding in New York, United States of America, adding that, the deputy governor was yet to return to the state.“In his reaction to the rumour from New York on phone today, the Deputy Governor said, ‘I have not resigned,'” Ekpo said in a statement.‘I have no reason whatsoever to resign or jump ship from a government that is both responsive and performing optimally, while giving practical meaning to democratic dividends for the people of Akwa Ibom. I cannot, and will not jump ship.’While speaking on behalf of Ekpo, Umo noted that the deputy governor “has called on Akwa Ibom people, both at home and in the Diaspora, as well as the PDP family in the state to remain resolute and committed to support the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to take Akwa Ibom to the next level.”