DJ Cuppy recently made a startling revelation in recent interview with a radio station in Lagos.





In the interview, she was made to state her preference in men when it comes to skin colour and she said, 'I've dated men from every race apart from Asia'.





DJ Cuppy is currently in a relationship with Davido's manager, Asa Asika, after she split up with footballer, Victor Anichebe in 2017.

