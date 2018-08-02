I Am Still Imo State Deputy Governor -Eze Madumere

Published:

The impeached Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, insists he is still the deputy governor of the state as there is no proof from the point of law that suggested that he has been removed from office.





Madumere also asked the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Militus Nlemadium, to stop lying to the members of the public that there was a fresh court order restraining the chief judge of the state from swearing in Calistus Ekenze as his replacement on Tuesday.





A statement issued in Owerri by the media aide to Madumere, Uche Onwuchekwa, explained that the only order restraining further impeachment proceedings against him was the one issued on Monday by Justice Benjamin Iheaka of the Owerri high court.





He lambasted the Commissioner for Justice for allegedly lying to the public that there was a fresh court order stopping the swearing in when he was in court on Monday as a counsel for the state government when the presiding judge issued the order to the state House of Assembly and the chief judge of the state.





Madumere decried that despite the court order, the Imo State House of Assembly a few hours later sat and “purportedly “removed him.





He said that he would explore all legal options to challenge the action of the state legislature.

