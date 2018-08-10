I Am Not Interested In Becoming President Of CAN - Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Published:

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye has said he is not interested in the headship of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).





Adeboye said this at the ongoing 66th annual convention of the church on Wednesday night,





According to him, “Whether you believe it or not people have approached me, they want me to be president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, but I have said No! No!! No!!!





“That is not what I am after. When I accepted Jesus Christ, there was only one demand I made from God and that is that I do not want to be mediocre. I don’t want to be an ordinary Christian. I want to excel.”

