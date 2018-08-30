Horrible Floods Hit Parts Of Kano State

Published:





Eight local government areas in Kano, northwest Nigeria, have been flooded, says Kano State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA).





The affected areas are Rimin Gado, Tofa, Dawakin Tofa, Gwarzo, Danbatta, Kabo, Gezawa and Gabasawa.





The agency says it has deployed its personnel in the areas to assess the damage caused.





Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Ali Bashir, said on Thursday that the team had visited seven out of the eight areas to compile report on the situation.





"The team has so far visited and assessed the situation in Rimin Gado, Danbatta, Gezawa, Gwarzo, Tofa, Dawakin Tofa and Kabo local government areas,” he said.





"As I am talking to you now, we are in Gabasawa Local Government Area, assessing the damage caused by the flooding in the area.”





But Bashir did not state the number of people affected by the disaster, saying that the agency was waiting for a comprehensive report.

