Hoodlums Set Imo Magistrates’ Court Ablaze

Youths numbering above 15 on Wednesday set the Magistrates’ court building in Orlu, Imo State on fire causing chaos.





The fire destroyed all the documents in the court before it could be quenched, reports say.





The Magistrates’ Court is on the premises of Orlu High court.





The Police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident, said that it was a case of suspected arson.





Enwerem said that the Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, had mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the matter.





Source: Punch

