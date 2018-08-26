Gunmen Kill Plateau House Of Assembly Speaker’s Driver

Published:

Gunmen have killed Azi Magaji, the lead driver to the Plateau House of Assembly Speaker, Edward Ankpa, police in the north-central state said on Sunday.





Magaji, who until his death was a security personnel with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), was killed on Saturday night in Zarazong community, Jos North.





Magaji was walking by when he was attacked by the gunmen, according to spokesman for the police DSP Terna Tyopev,





Tyopev said, “Last night, at about 9.p.m, we received a distress call that there were sporadic gunshots at Zarazong area of Jos, a community that houses Jos University Teaching Hospital( JUTH). Immediately the Police mobilized to the area.





”On arrival Mr Azi Magaji, the driver to the Speaker and Edward Ankpa, a security guard with JUTH were found dead.





“They were immediately rushed to JUTH. They were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

