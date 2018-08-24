Guber Aspirant Dapo Abiodun Denies Neglecting His Late Son





Our natural reaction to such fabrication and imaginary conjunctions would have been utmost silence. However, we are compelled by the need to rebuff such illusion lest it is misconstrued for truth.





It is indeed the new low of humanity, empathy and perhaps politics that some fifth columnists will damn the consequences of their conscience to score political points. The blanket insinuation that late Olugbemiga was neglected by his father as reason for his death is callous and a desecration of his memories. For many who are close to the Abiodun's family, it is a notorious fact that the relationship between Olugbemiga and his father was beyond a mere father-son relationship. DJ Olu found a confidant in his father who stood by his dreams and supported his entrepreneurship ideas. They shared a bond so great that it was almost impossible for outsiders to differentiate between them being father and son or brothers.





Olugbemiga found a role model in his father and took after him in almost every spheres of life and even though his life was short lived, he touched the lives of so many people. We are privileged to have some of his amazing, magical moments captured in our hearts. This we will forever treasure.





It is therefore unspeakable that some individuals hiding behind the faceless blogs that disregard the resounding ethics of journalism would link late Olugbemiga's death to hard drugs when all medical reports clearly stated that he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.





As if they are not satisfied with the demonic work of fiction, the accusation that Prince Abiodun was in any romantic relationship with former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the extent of possessing an explicit film of the former Minister is the most distasteful fictional script ever written. Perhaps, the proponents of this illusion should take a career in Nollywood.





Prince Abiodun holds the sanctity of the marriage institution at high esteem and most importantly, he loves his wife dearly and remain a caring and loving husband who will never betray the sacredness of marital vows.





Finally, at no point did the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) made any intention to take over Heyden Petroleum Limited, a company that has continue to receive continental and international accolades for its strides in the oil industry and expansion across the country.





It is important to state that the aspiration of Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun to govern Ogun State in 2019 is borne out of the desire to elevate the state into an industrial Hub for Sub-Saharan Africa and the World at large. This resolve is very strong and he is more than ready to weather the strokes and siege of similar concoctions from any quarters.









