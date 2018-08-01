Grandmother,Daughter Arrested For Selling Their Baby For N200,000

Published:

Share This

The Akwa Ibom police command, has arrested a grandmother, Ekaette Obot, for stealing and selling her granddaughter for N200,000. Parading the woman, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. AdeyemiOgunjemilusi, said the victim sold the child to free her daughter, Blessing Okon (18) of the burden of caring for the child. He said the woman confessed that she had no means of livelihood; hence she used to go for paid labour to feed the family.According to him, the police in the state had also arrested 275 other suspects for various offences, which included murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, and cultism among others. The CP added that 193 have been prosecuted and secured 23 convictions, noting that, others are being investigated.