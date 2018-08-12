Gov Willie Obiano Loses Senior Aide

Published:

Mr Randie Chima, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano on Audio-visual Media has passed away. Mr. Chima died in his sleep on Friday night in his Nwakpadolu Street residence in Awka.Mr Chima who hailed from Isiukwuato in Abia State had worked with Governor Obiano right from the inception of his administration, imbuing a profound professional touch on all audio-visual materials on the administration including documentaries, short video clips, television commercials and short news productions.Mr Chima will be sorely missed by friends and colleagues who remember him for all the breath-taking documentaries that helped drive home the hard facts of Governor Obiano’s sterling performance.Grieving over the sudden death of his aide, Governor Obiano described Mr Chima’s death as a huge personal loss and a heavy blow to his administration.“It is difficult to believe that Randie is no more. He was a great talent who was seriously dedicated to his work. He made a great impact with the way he told the story of this administration. It is very hard to accept that he is no more with us but God knows best. We pray that the Almighty God would grant his soul eternal rest and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear this loss. We shall miss him sorely,” Governor Obiano said.Mr Chima, 57, was confirmed dead by doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka.The news of Mr Chima’s sudden death has thrown his friends and colleagues aghast as the late ace documentary producer was not known to have complained of any ailment before his death.