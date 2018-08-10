Gov Lalong Attracts More FG Projects To Plateau State

Published:

The strategic networking embarked upon by Gov Simon Lalong has again yielded bountiful dividends as the state benefits from the construction of a dual carriageway from Abuja to Jos.It would be recalled that Gov Lalong had made the request during the historic two-day State visit of President Mohammadu Buhari to Plateau State earlier this year.The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N348.59 billion for the construction of road linking Akwanga though Jos to Gombe.The project which would be completed in 48 months, as disclosed by Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, will benefit the 4 states of Plateau, Nassarawa, Bauchi and Gombe.Following the State visit of President Mohammadu Buhari where he commissioned completed networks of roads at Marraaba-Jama'a expressway, Miango-junction/lowcost/Rafiki road network with spur at Domkat Bali road, as well as the Secretariat junction overhead bridge, the elated President accepted Gov Lalong's request at the epoch-making town-hall meeting.Having secured these promises, Gov Lalong did not go to sleep, but rather embarked on aggressive shuttle diplomacy to relevant agencies in Abuja to see to it's fruition.It would be recalled that barely a fortnight ago, the Federal Executive Council had approved additional N122m for the completion of the Mangu Dam project, bringing the project from the initial cost of N855.49 million to N977.7 million.The attraction of such monumental projects in the midst of security challenges, has again reinforced the people's trust in the rescue administration's innate capacity to deliver purposeful leadership.Yakubu DatiCommissioner of Information and Communication