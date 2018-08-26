Gordons, Tekno And Flavour Escape Plane Crash

Published:





Comedian Gordons alongside singers Tekno and Flavour and their band members, survived an airplane mishap ton Saturday August 25th.





In a video shared on his IG page, Gordons narrated how the flight they boarded developed fault midair.





"Please help me praise God and thank him today. God delivered me, Flavour, Tekno and their band boys together with some other people who flew with us from Lagos to Accra today.





God delivered us from air accident. Eight minutes into our flight to Accra, the pilot announced our plane developed fault" he said.

Share This