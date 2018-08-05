Gombe Governor Dakwambo Joins PDP Presidential Race

Published:

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has formally declared his intention to contest for the presidency in 2019.Dankwambo made his position known on Saturday during a meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the north-east sub region.He said he decided to vie for the ticket after numerous calls and wide consultations with various stakeholders from the zone."There have been calls for me across the country to contest for the presidency in 2019, however I feel it is pertinent to seek the consent of you the delegates from my zone before I throw my hat into the contest."Therefore, I have shown interest and counting on your support I will contest for the PDP presidentail ticket come 2019," he declared.