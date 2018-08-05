Godswill Akpabio Visits Buhari In London As He Concludes Plans To Defect To APC

Published:

Senate Minority leader Godswill Akpabio has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London as all points to his defection from opposition PDP to APC this week.Akpabio's defection is almost a concluded deal as he has gotten the nod to join the Party.He had earlier met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,National Leader of APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other stakeholders of the Party on the matter.Information has it that Akpabio's defection has nothing to do with his alleged frosty relationship with Governor Emmanuel Udom who he installed but over an attempt by anti graft agency EFCC to begin a probe of some huge funds found in account which he couldn't account for the source