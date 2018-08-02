God Sent Oshiomhole To APC To Destroy It– Fani-Kayode

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that God sent the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to destroy the party.





In a post on his Facebook page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also accused President Buhari of sending Ali Modu Sheriff to destroy the PDP.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Two years ago Buhari sent us a beast called Ali Modu Sheriff to destroy the PDP. He failed.





“Three weeks ago the Lord sent Buhari a beast called Adams Oshiomole to destroy the APC. He succeeded.





“God works in mysterious ways, His wonders to perform! “Have a good 10 days rest President Muhammadu Buhari: you need it!”

