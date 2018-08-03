God Has Removed The Bad Eggs From APC – Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has told supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to be disturbed by the recent gale of defections from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The President made this known at the commencement of the campaign rally for the Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election and the formal presentation of APC candidate, Gumau Yahaya, for the August 11 poll.





“God will continue to fish out the bad eggs among us,” He said in a statement.





Buhari said the APC-led government had remained faithful in implementing its campaign promises of improving the economy, securing the country, and the fight against corruption.





Buhari said: “The work we are doing is because of God, our country and you. I want to inform you that the knowledge we have garnered over the years, we won’t allow you to be cheated.





“Like we promised, what will determine a good future for the country are security, strong economy and to stop corruption.





“We campaigned on these things, you voted for us and we will never forget.”

Share This