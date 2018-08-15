Glo Oga SIM Delights Customers With Data Rain

Published:

Nigeria's grandmasters of data, Globacom, has showered Nigerians with data as it introduces 'Oga SIM', a product that gives subscribers an unrivalled 125 per cent bonus on data bundle subscriptions.

Addressing journalists at the launch of ‘Oga SIM’ at the Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, Globacom's Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni, said Oga SIM offers the best value to new Glo Data subscribers, adding that old data subscribers who have not utilised Glo data services in the last three months will also savour the benefits.

Israni said that Oga SIM affords a new Globacom data subscriber who buys any data plan automatic 125 percent bonus, adding that the subscriber does not need to do anything other than buying a data subscription of his or her choice.

A new subscriber who buys N500 worth of data subscription will automatically get 1.8GB of data instead of the usual 800MB; one who buys N1000 data package gets 3.6GB instead of 1.6GB, N2000 fetches the subscriber 8.2GB instead of 3.6GB, while N2,500 gives a whopping 12.9GB instead of 5.7GB.

Israni described the product as the biggest data offering in the country and asked telecommunications subscribers in the country to join the Glo family to get this “unmatchable offer”. He said subscribers should dial *777# in order to see the data bundles available and choose one according to the power of their wallets.

“The product we are launching today is the king of all products in the telecommunications industry. With the product, you do not need to look any further for value and reliability,” he said.

He said “Oga SIM” is a ‘must have’ for everybody, as it links subscribers with their passion points. According to him, the value to be derived from “Oga SIM” can either be shared or gifted.

Israni said Globacom has invested millions of dollars into expanding and upgrading the network, boosting its capacity and giving its subscribers excellent experience on the network.

Globacom is the only operator with a wholly-owned submarine cable, Glo-1, linking Europe and America to West Africa, delivering a much faster and robust connectivity for voice, data and video to telecom consumers in West Africa.

