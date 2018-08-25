German Chancellor, Merkel To Visit Nigeria

Published:





German Chancellor Angela Merkel would visit Nigeria on 31 August for talks with President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of her tour of three West African countries.





Senegal and Ghana are the other countries the German leader would also visit. According to Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, Merkel is to spend Wednesday through Friday next week in the three countries.





CKN News gathered that Migration politics are likely to feature on the discussion agenda. She is to meet Wednesday afternoon with Senegalese President Macky Sall to discuss economic developments in the country and regional cooperation.





In the evening she will meet with civil society representatives. Thereafter, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo would, on Thursday, receive Merkel to discuss economic affairs and foreign policy.





The German chancellor is also to take part in a German business-organised round table that will focus on private investment linked to the G20 “Compact with Africa” initiative.





Finally, Merkel is to head to Nigeria on Friday to meet with the president of the ECOWAS economic alliance of West African states, Jean-Claude Brou.

Share This