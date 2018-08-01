Generator Repairer Hangs Self In Lagos

Published:

A suicide report about a Nigerian generator repairer who tied a rope to the ceiling of his apartment and hung himself to death has emerged.





The deceased, identified simply as Olatunji, reportedly took his life in his apartment at Moronfolu Street in Ogba area of Lagos state on Monday, July 30th.





It was gathered that Olatunji hung himself after spending a fun-filled time with his friends that evening.





Sources told newsmen that the deceased, after spending time with his friends on Monday evening, asked to take his leave before ending his life.





The sources said a friend who stopped by to check on him before taking his leave, was the first to find out that the generator repairer was dead.





Spokesman for the Lagos state police command, Chike Oti, confirmed the incident to pressmen on Tuesday.





Oti said that security officials were alerted about the incident around 6pm on Monday.





He also revealed that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Ifako general hospital morgue.

