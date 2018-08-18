GEJ Mourns Kofi Annan

He made this in a statement released today,reproduced below
"I am deeply saddened by the death of Kofi Annan, a world renowned icon of peace and diplomacy. He was a distinguished and accomplished international public servant and one of Africa’s most prominent diplomats.
As the United Nations Secretary-General, Annan introduced far-reaching reforms that reinvigorated the UN systems and positively impacted international relations.
A consummate diplomat, Annan successfully managed the contending powers in the UN and stood firmly for development, human rights and a peaceful world; a commitment that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.
Even after leaving active service, Annan remained robustly engaged in promoting good governance, diplomacy, mediation, and humanitarian services. His demise is a sad loss to Africa and the World. GEJ.
