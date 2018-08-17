Gale Of Defections Good For Nigeria’s Democracy – Kris Okotie

Published:

The defection of politicians from one party to another is good for Nigeria’s democracy, former presidential candidate Chris Okotie has said.





Political tension was ignited when Senate President Bukola Saraki, 50 other federal lawmakers as well as governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, parted ways with APC to join PDP in July.





And the ruling APC has since called on Saraki to vacate his position or face impeachment; but Saraki laughed off the call, saying APC would continue to dream about their plan to impeach him as they need 73 senators to lawfully make it happen.





Speaking on the development, Okotie said it means politicians are on the lookout for better platforms to mount their campaigns.





“The present political scenario in Nigeria is not unusual and is characteristic of a free democracy like ours which empowers you to establish a position and to pursue it, looking for a platform on which you can articulate and crystallize that political posture,” the cleric said.





“This phenomenon, in my view, represents birth pangs and it portends good things; that there is light at the end of the tunnel and the renaissance of our great nation.





“These things will play out in their natural sequence and eventually, we will come to a place where we will all recognise the need for a certain mutuality that must be available to each political party and all political actors involved; for the sake of the unity, holistic existence of our nation and posterity.”





