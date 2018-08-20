Full Burial Details Of Legendary Ragea Singer, Ras Kimono

Published:





The burial arrangement for Nigeria reggae star Ras Kimono has been released by the family, beginning from August 23rd.





CKN News gathered that the Delta-born man will be lying in state on Thursday, Aug 23 from 9 am – 12 pm at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.





After this, the body will be in Asaba, the Delta State capital for another lying in state at the Cenotaph, from 9am-3pm the following day.

And on the 25th of August, the late icon’s body will lay in state at his hometown of Onicha Olona, Delta State where he will be interred.





Thanksgiving follows immediately at the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Onicha-Olona.

Share This