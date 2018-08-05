Fulani Herdsmen Not Responsible For Killings Across Nigeria..Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole saturday exonerated the marauding herdsmen from the killings in some parts of the country.Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State, also said some people were turning the truth upside down to portray the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in bad light by linking all the killings in some states in the country as the handwork of herdsmen.He exonerated the herdsmen at a rally he addressed in Abakaliki yesterday to receive some defectors to the APC, assuring Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies were working hard to end insecurity in the country.Some of the defectors include Sen. Sunny Ogboji, former Minister of Power and Steel, Mr. Goody Ogbaga, former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Mr. Ifeanyi Odoh and former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Nwankwegu.At the rally, the national chairman urged Nigerians not “to allow themselves to be deceived by the antics of selfish politicians in the country who are trying to give the security challenges in the country an ethnic colouration in other to score cheap political points.”He stressed that the security challenges were a ploy “to portray the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in bad light by portraying all the killings in some states in the country as the handwork of herdsmen.“Let me urge you to be more careful because this season people are spreading untruth. People are being hired to turn the gospel upside down. They want us to believe that every problem should be explained in ethnic and religious terms.“We have a problem and we must confront those problems. Criminals must be dealt with individually as criminals and government at all levels must work hard to protect every Nigerian regardless of tribe or religion.”Oshiomhole urged the people of the South-east to vote for APC and Buhari in the 2019 elections as he has delivered democratic dividends to the zone.According to him, if Buhari has remembered the Southeast which did not give him more than 10 percent in 2015 imagine what he will do if you give him 85percent in 2019”.