Fresh Plateau Attack Claims 8 Lives, 95 Houses Burnt

A fresh attack in Plateau state, northern Nigeria, has left at least eight people dead and ninety five houses burnt.





CKN News gathered that attackers invaded Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau in the wee hours of Wednesday.





The incident in its wake left three other persons were severely injured while 310 cows were also rustled.





Terna Tyopev, the spokesman of the Plateau police command, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits also stole foodstuff and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.





Tyopev said: “When we received information that Abonong and Zayit communities were being attacked, we quickly mobilised and rushed to the affected areas.





"But, when we approached the areas, the attackers sighted us and took to their heels.





"When we eventually entered the attacked settlements, we found that eight persons were killed, 95 houses burnt, while 310 cows were stolen.”





"As we speak, security has been beefed up in the areas to forestall further attacks,” he said.

