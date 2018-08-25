Fresh Graduate Preparing For NYSC, Burnt To Death in Kogi Fatal Accident

Published:





On Thursday August 23rd, a fatal accident that occured along the Zariagi-Lokoja highway in Kogi state, left three persons burnt beyond recognition.





It has now been revealed that one of the deceased, Hafsat, had just recently graduated from the Kogi state University and was set to leave for NYSC camp in two weeks time.





Hafsat and nine others were involved in the accident. While three of them were burnt to death, five of the victims are currently receiving medical care at the state hospital while one of the victims escaped unhurt.

