Four Policemen Sentenced To Death For Killing Okada Rider

Four policemen are to die by hanging for killing a motorcyclist in 2016 along Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard in Akwa Ibom State. This came after two years of legal battle. The four convicted policemen are: Inspectors Moses Akpaete, Idoko Sampson, Corporals Enobong Udo and Godwin Nnanna.



They had since been dismissed from the force as they last served as operational officers at the ‘C’ Division of the Akwa Ibom police command.



The judge, Justice Ifiok Ukana, found the officers guilty of conspiracy in the murder of one Felix Akpan of Ibiakpan in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state.



It was learnt that the officers on patrol had fired on the late motorcyclist, who refused to stop for “settlement” for allegedly operating along areas marked as “prohibited” within the Uyo Capital City. The killing had sparked outrage, forcing the police to arrest and prosecute them over wrongful use of firearm against unarmed civilian.

