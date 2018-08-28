Former US Ambassador To Nigeria Princeton Lyman Dies,US-Nigeria Trade Council USA Pays Tribute

Published:

Former US Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Princeton Lyman has died according to report reaching CKN News.





This is the tribute paid the late Ambassador by U.S.-Nigeria Trade Council



It is with deep sadness that the U.S.-Nigeria Trade Council recognizes the passing of the former United States Ambassador to Nigeria (1986-1989), Dr. Princeton Lyman.



Nigeria, United States of American, South Africa and in fact the whole world will forever be indebted to Dr. Lyman, for his contribution to peace and prosperity, particularly in Africa. He had a “deep and abiding vital emotional attachment to the Nigerian people, their magnificence, their courage, artistic brilliance, their irony, sense of humor in the face of challenges”



We extend a heartfelt condolence to his family and his loved ones. We also urge the United States, the United Nations and all countries in the African continent to imbibe the ideals of Dr. Lyman and build a strong human society.



Dr. Lyman will be fondly remembered for his role in South Africa, where he helped engineer the transition from the country’s apartheid era of white supremacy to a multiracial, democratically elected government in the 1990s. The world has lost an inspiring figure – but one whose achievements will never be forgotten, and whose commitment to peace and justice will endure to inspire future generations.



The U.S.-Nigeria Trade Council, USA. extends its condolences and sympathies to Ambassador Lyman’s family



Titus O. Olowokere



President & CEO



US-Nigeria Trade Council, USA.

Share This