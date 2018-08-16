Former Senator Dies Months After Marrying Younger Bride In Lavish Party

Published:

Senator Cyrus Nunyieh, who got married 11 months ago to a much younger bride, has died.





The prominent lawyer was a senator of the second republic and was also the first and oldest lawyer of Ogoni extraction.





Months ago, he made news headline after he took another wife, years after the death of his wife. He married a forty-something-year-old lady named Rosemary Ijeoma in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state in October 2017. Cyrus Nunieh, said he decided to marry another wife because he was alone and needed a companion after his wife’s death in 1991.

