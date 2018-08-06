Former Minister Decamps From APC To PDP

Published:

Following the waves of mass movement of politicians across different political parties in Nigeria, a Nigerian educationist, scholar, author, Chairman Benue state Civil Service Commission, former president of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), and former minister of state for Education of the Federal republic of Nigeria Professor Jerry Agada has decamped to the major opposition party, PDP. The former Minister, Prof. Jerry Agada over the weekend officially relinquishes his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in his ward 1 Orokam district of Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state.



According to Agada, he decided to join his Principal, Gov. Samuel Ortom in the party, PDP to move the state forward. Stressing on the current situations, he said that, it is incumbent on him to lead his people to the best political platform which is PDP. He appreciates PDP leadership and members in the ward for their consistency and efforts to stand for the party to this enviable height. In a statement by the LG PDP Publicity Secretary, Hon. Simon Anyebe, reveals that Prof. Agada was the first prominent politician to have decamped to PDP in the ward and in line with the party constitution. The action which he considers a reflection of true democrat. Leaders of the party, PDP, in the ward, commends Prof Agada and his disciples for returning back to his political family, PDP.

Share This