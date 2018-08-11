Forget About Impeaching Saraki, Ekweremadu, It Can't Work - PDP Tells Presidency, APC

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forget about plotting to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.





In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party called on the APC-led administration to stop deluding themselves and come to terms with the reality that they lack the legislative number and constitutional facilities to carry out an impeachment.





The former ruling party noted that Nigerians are fully aligned with lawmakers to preserve the country’s independence and democratic institutions.





PDP said: “Nigerians were already aware of moves to use humongous funds to induce lawmakers to trigger crisis in the National Assembly and pave the way for the removal of presiding officers.





“Now that they have discovered that there is no way they can achieve their devious intentions, they have commenced a war of blackmail, distortions of fact and media trial against the Senate leadership, which, of course, will end up as another wasteful venture as Nigerians are aware of the long-drawn desperation of the Buhari Presidency to annex the legislature.





“Even among the ranks of the depleted APC senators and members of the House of Representatives, there is a huge aversion to the underhand tactics being deployed by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to force out duly elected presiding officers of the National Assembly.





“As such, such lawmakers are fully aligned with Nigerians, the PDP and the National Assembly leadership in the protection of the independence, sanctity and integrity of our parliament and all democratic institutions in our land.





“It is therefore instructive for both the Buhari Presidency and the APC to know that there is no way they can remove the leadership of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate.”

