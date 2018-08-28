Forgery Is Not Corruption - Buhari's Aide Reacts To Adeosun’s NYSC Scandal

Published:

The Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the alleged forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun is not a corruption matter.





CKN News recalls that the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay had in an interview said the minister should not be sacked because she is “brilliant”.





However, Adesina, who appeared on Channels TV programme on Tuesday, dismissed Sagay’s statement, saying Sagay’s comments on Adeosun was his personal opinion and not the stance of the President.





‘It was a personal comment, that is not the position of the Government and Professor Sagay has a right to his opinion.





“It will not be down the aisle of Professor Sagay to advise on that matter because it is not a corruption matter so to speak,” he said.

